Arkansas school delays first day of class for COVID-19 testing the night before return

"The Woodlawn School District remains in constant contact with the Arkansas Department of Health and Division of Elementary and Secondary (DESE) Division regarding the safety and wellbeing of the Woodlawn School District on matters related to COVID-19. Due to recent events, the Woodlawn School District will delay the start of school pending ADH guidance to allow staff the opportunity to receive COVID-19 testing. This precaution allows our district to ensure the safety of students and other staff members. We would rather be over cautious rather than not in this case. We apologize for any inconveniences, but your children and the staff’s safety are our top priority. Please Do Not Bring Your Children To The School Tomorrow Until Further Notice, and continue to watch for updates on the Woodlawn School District webpage and eNote notifications. Questions or concerns may be directed to the central office at 870-357-8108. Thank you for your patience and understanding."