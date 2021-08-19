Arkansas school district rescinds mask rules after 1st week back

The ruling means the Harmony Grove School District will not have a mask mandate for the current school year.

CAMDEN, Ark. — On Thursday, August 19, the Harmony Grove special school board meeting was held where members of the board voted 4-3 to rescind the previous week’s decision for a mask mandate.

This means the Harmony Grove School District will not have a mask mandate for the current school year.

Jeff Mock, Harmony Grove High School principal, took to Facebook live to inform parents they are now free to choose if their child will wear a mask or not during the school hours.

“If they want to wear a mask, I encourage them to do so,” Mock said.

Masks will be available to any in the nurse’s offices if any student wishes to have one during the school day.

“I encourage everyone to stay healthy,” Mock said. “Parents, please keep an eye on your students and do not send them to school sick. If you suspect they are even remotely ill in any way, keep them at home and contact the nurses to be on the safe side.”

Mask Mandate Update, 19 August 2021 Posted by Harmony Grove High School on Thursday, August 19, 2021