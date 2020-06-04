Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that all Arkansas public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year, but online instruction will continue.

Hutchinson thanked teachers and students for hanging in there, but he made the decision to suspend on-site instruction for the rest of the school year based on health concerns.

Students will continue to attend school through online instruction with alternative methods, such as AMI days.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said for the remainder of the year, the focus should be on math, literacy, science and social studies.

Key said the state is working to determine if the closure of schools will impact the next school year.

Previously, Hutchinson announced schools would be closed until April 17 and would further evaluate the need to extend the closure.

Key facts to know:

854 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

12,824 total tests

11,970 negative test results

16 reported deaths

102 recoveries

All public schools are closed for remainder of school year

