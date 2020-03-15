LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All 12 cases of coronavirus in Arkansas are now considered positive by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). Three of the cases were announced Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided they no longer need to confirm cases themselves and allowed the state to determine the results of the tests.



"The limitations we have are national limitations. They're not really Arkansas limitations," Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

The three new COVID-19 patients are health care workers who contracted the virus from the first diagnosed patient in Arkansas. They all are in isolation and not hospitalized.

"What is very logical is that there are other cases that are out there that we're just not able to confirm as positive because of limited testing capacity," Hutchinson said.

He said one thing lacking in the state is more information.

"What we're most concerned about is what we do not know," Hutchinson said.

Governor Hutchinson said it's important to figure out how to get more testing done in the state rapidly.

"ADH is able to do about 20 tests a day. There is testing available through LabCorp, but that testing has a turnaround time,” UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said.

They're hoping to get additional machines and testing kits in order to do 160 tests per day by next week.

"Our testing priorities right now are one, those who are known contacts to known cases. Second, those who have severe illness consistent with COVID-19 in other parts of the state, and then as we have the ability, those high-risk outpatients who have syndromes consistent with COVID-19," Secretary of ADH Dr. Nathaniel Smith said.

Governor Hutchinson has ordered 20 Army National Guard medics to assist the Emergency Management Team starting March 15th because they’re receiving so many calls.

"To help with logistics, transportation, call center support," Hutchinson said.

They're also keeping communication open beyond central Arkansas.

"Under normal procedures for our activation, we are doing coordination calls with our local counties everyday right now. And we may make those calls more frequently if we need to," Director of Emergency Management AJ said.

