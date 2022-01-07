Arkansas sees over 1,000 new COVID cases for fourth straight day

On Friday, Arkansas reported 1,224 new COVID cases in the state, along with 4 more deaths as the virus has began to surge once again.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a 24-hour period,

At the peak of the omicron variant, Arkansas reached a record-high of 1,819 hospitalizations, but numbers sit far below that figure with the state reporting 245 people hospitalized.

The rise in cases comes as national regulations have laxed over the months, with the country lifting COVID test requirements for travel as it prepares to see a massive number of travelers heading over the Fourth of July weekend.

Key facts to know:

Health officials have continued their push for vaccinations in the state over the months, with the FDA announcing that COVID boosters should have added protection against newer omicron variants heading into the fall.

A total of 11,585 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and over 1.62 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.