Arkansas sees over 1,000 new cases in partial report

Arkansas saw more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a partial report Sunday, along with 19 more deaths as a result of the virus.

The state reported 1,072 new cases around Arkansas, along with 19 more deaths and four additional people on ventilators as a result of the virus.

Hutchinson said that despite the report not including a full testing day, the numbers are similar to what the state normally sees on a typical weekend.

"Today’s report does not include the full testing day that is normally reported. We still see similar numbers to a normal weekend. The next few weeks will show the impact the long weekend has on our cases and hospitalizations, so let’s work to protect ourselves from COVID," Hutchinson said.

Total cases: 463,795 (+1,072 )

Total deaths: 7,057 ( +19 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,223 (-23)

Fully immunized: 1,249,712 (+3,152)

According to Hutchinson, the CDC and Arkansas Department of Health will be pausing COVID reporting until Tuesday.

"The CDC is suspending daily COVID case reporting for today and Monday. Reporting will resume on Tuesday. Arkansas Department of Health will do likewise and on Tuesday will report the daily information from the weekend," he said.