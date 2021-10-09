Arkansas sees over 1,700 new COVID cases, 33 more deaths in latest report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.
Saturday, the state reported 1,749 new COVID cases and 33 more deaths as a result of the virus.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the number of new cases is lower than last Saturday, but the governor encouraged Arkansans to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure the community's safety.
"The new case count is lower today than last Saturday. During your weekend activities stay safe. Wear a mask if you can't social distance. Protect yourself and your community by getting vaccinated.," Hutchinson said.
- Total cases: 473,885 (+1,749)
- Total deaths: 7,232 (+33)
- Currently hospitalized: 1,131 (-18)
- Fully immunized: 1,276,195 (+5,360)