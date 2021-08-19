Arkansas state Rep. Julie Mayberry tests positive for COVID-19

House spokesperson Cecillea Pond confirmed that state representative Julie Mayberry has tested positive for the virus.

ARKANSAS, USA — State Representative Julie Mayberry (R-Hensley) has tested positive for COVID-19, House spokesperson Cecilia Pond has confirmed.

According to reports, Mayberry began having symptoms last week, to which she got tested and alerted the speaker today of her positive result.

She said that got second Moderna shot last week before the positive COVID test.

Mayberry said that she's having difficulty walking due to leg pain, but that she feels okay.