LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Representative Reginald Murdock has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

According to the Marianna Chamber of Commerce, Murdock is the first positive COVID-19 case in Lee County.

Murdock was in attendance during the special session that was called by Governor Asa Hutchinson to deal with the state budget related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson said he spoke with Speaker Matthew Shepherd and the governor felt that the social distancing that was implemented gave legislators "confidence they were not at risk at the time."

Key facts to know:

584 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

7,920 total tests

7,354 negative test results

10 reported deaths

42 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

