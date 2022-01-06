Arkansas summer camps urge caution from parents as COVID cases rise

Going to summer camp is a fun part of being a kid. But, with COVID cases on the rise again, camp directors are urging parents to be cautious.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With schools letting out for the summer, it's been a busy week for Mike Simmons. As camp director at Lake Nixon, he's got his hands full getting ready to welcome hundreds of kids to camp this summer.

"They can just play, have fun, be kids and go home happy, tired, and dirty," Simmons said. "Everybody's welcome on your front porch, everybody's welcome here."

While summer may be a time of rest and relaxation for children, Simmons' work on the other hand is just beginning.

It's not just lifeguard duty either, COVID is still around in central Arkansas and those rising cases are on his mind.

"Normally we would have lots of large groups interacting. We kept our campers in pods, just 12 or fewer, really tried to practice the social distancing," he said.

That was last year though. This year, things are a little different.

Masks aren't required like they were last year, except in special occasions where campers are huddled up in the storm shelter during severe weather.

So while it's closer to normal, it's still not the same.

"Camps are in a good place this year. The COVID numbers are lower than they were, certainly in the middle of the summer last year with delta," Dr. Joel Tumlison, Outbreak Response physician for the Arkansas Department of Health, said.

Dr. Tumlison said while restrictions may have been lifted for many, that doesn't mean families or camps should act like COVID disappeared.

"That doesn't mean we throw caution to the wind," Dr. Tumlison said. "We do as many of those prevention measures as we can do, while still having a meaningful summer camp."

It's something Simmons said they're ready for.

"Checklist to watch for in your camper-- if they start showing signs of illness, stay at home," he said. "We're in constant communication with our parents."

Simmons said they want all kids to have the opportunity to enjoy camp. Things like getting your child vaccinated before they head to camp makes that happen.

And while they're not mandating or forcing that, he strongly recommends it – to keep all campers safe.