Arkansas Symphony Orchestra to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will require all attendees to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination before attending live performances beginning on September 1.

Proof can be provided with a vaccination card, photo of vaccination, or a digital confirmation of vaccination along with a government-issued photo identification.