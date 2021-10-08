Arkansas Symphony Orchestra to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will require all attendees to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination before attending live performances beginning on September 1.
Proof can be provided with a vaccination card, photo of vaccination, or a digital confirmation of vaccination along with a government-issued photo identification.
A growing number of orchestras across the country are also implementing these guidelines as part of their ongoing commitment to provide a safe experience for everyone.