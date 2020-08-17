Nine Dover teachers in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

According to the Dover School District, nine teachers are in quarantine due to exposure to coronavirus.

The school district confirmed the nine teachers were in quarantine, but did not specify if they were elementary or high school teachers.

The teachers were reportedly exposed to the virus during professional development.

Over the weekend, Doctor Nathan Henderson resigned from the Dover School Board saying that "any safety measures we are capable of implementing in the close quarters of our schools will be sufficient."

Henderson said he worries that returning to on-site instruction at Dover schools could worsen the outbreak in the area.

He also urged the community to contact Governor Asa Hutchinson and ask for a delay in on-site instruction.

Dover School District Superintendent Josh Daniels said he respected Henderson's decision to step down and that "he will remain a valuable member" of the school and community partnership.