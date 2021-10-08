Arkansas teen off ventilator 37 days after getting COVID-19

After 37 days, a 13-year-old is finally off a ventilator as they fight a COVID-19 infection. Their mother said she regrets not getting the vaccine for her kid.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After 37 days, a 13-year-old Arkansan is finally off a ventilator after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

We first covered the story in July as their mother, Angela Morris, told us she regretted not getting her child vaccinated against the virus.

She said the hardest part was knowing it was preventable.

"It's heartbreaking," Morris said. "I wish I would've made better choices for her."

Morris said it started with only flu-like symptoms but got worse before her child ended up in the hospital and needed a ventilator to help with breathing.

But now as her child begins the slow recovery, Morris continues to stress the importance of getting your vaccine shot.