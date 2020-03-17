LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Hutchinson addressed the state of Arkansas in a press conference regarding COVID-19.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Gov. Hutchinson provides latest on coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Hutchinson said the state is working on steps to ease hardship when it comes to unemployment insurance. Arkansans will now be able to apply for unemployment online.

He said he is directing the commerce department to waive immediate eligibility for unemployment.

“This will be a relief for anyone who may be laid off," Gov. Hutchinson said.

He said the reasoning behind the online movement is to try to limit exposure on face to face contact. This is simply to expand the option to file for unemployment.

Gov. Hutchinson said this will be a quicker way for the public to see their benefits.

This measures will be in place for the next 30 days.

RELATED: Sen. Cotton releases COVID-19 response plan to give cash directly to families, businesses

RELATED: Sen. Cotton proposes 'extraordinary measures' to combat coronavirus pandemic