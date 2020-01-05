LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday during a press conference, barbershops and salons will be open for business on Wednesday, May 6.
This announcement for re-openings includes barbershops, cosmetology, massage therapy, body art and medical spas.
Below you can find a list of guidelines to re-open:
- Ten or fewer people in facility
- Larger facilities, no more than 30% of stations in operation.
- No walk-in appointments
- Clients should wait outside or in cars until ready
- Time set between appointments for cleaning
- 6-foot distance between clients during appointments, in wait area.
- Client names, contact information recorded
- Vulnerable populations should consider staying home
- Face coverings required for staff. Clients must also wear as services permit
- Gloves should be worn
- Hands must be washed before and after services
- Screening of staff and clients
- Postpone services if any symptoms, even if attributed to allergies
- Thorough cleaning + disinfection
- Schools not included
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
