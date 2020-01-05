LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday during a press conference, barbershops and salons will be open for business on Wednesday, May 6.

This announcement for re-openings includes barbershops, cosmetology, massage therapy, body art and medical spas.

Below you can find a list of guidelines to re-open:

  • Ten or fewer people in facility
  • Larger facilities, no more than 30% of stations in operation.
  • No walk-in appointments
  • Clients should wait outside or in cars until ready
  • Time set between appointments for cleaning
  • 6-foot distance between clients during appointments, in wait area.
  • Client names, contact information recorded
  • Vulnerable populations should consider staying home
  • Face coverings required for staff. Clients must also wear as services permit
  • Gloves should be worn
  • Hands must be washed before and after services
  • Screening of staff and clients
  • Postpone services if any symptoms, even if attributed to allergies
  • Thorough cleaning + disinfection
  • Schools not included

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

