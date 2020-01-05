LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday during a press conference, barbershops and salons will be open for business on Wednesday, May 6.

This announcement for re-openings includes barbershops, cosmetology, massage therapy, body art and medical spas.

Below you can find a list of guidelines to re-open:

Ten or fewer people in facility

Larger facilities, no more than 30% of stations in operation.

No walk-in appointments

Clients should wait outside or in cars until ready

Time set between appointments for cleaning

6-foot distance between clients during appointments, in wait area.

Client names, contact information recorded

Vulnerable populations should consider staying home

Face coverings required for staff. Clients must also wear as services permit

Gloves should be worn

Hands must be washed before and after services

Screening of staff and clients

Postpone services if any symptoms, even if attributed to allergies

Thorough cleaning + disinfection

Schools not included

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

