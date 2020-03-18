LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is taking action to help small businesses and companies that are hurting during the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: How to file for unemployment in Arkansas if your job is affected by coronavirus

The state will distribute $12 million in federal relief for non profits, hospitals and businesses to help get over through the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Hutchinson said the first priority for the federal relief is medical then first responders. The state cannot cover loss of every business but will be offering bridge loans to retain workers.

He also said the state will release another $4 million for mid-size businesses dealing with fallout from the virus. This closing action fund will help businesses make payroll. Loans will be granted up to $250,000.

"I want businesses to operate," Gov. Hutchinson said. "We need to continue to do business in Arkansas. That's why we're making these loans and economic assistance packages."

RELATED: Real-time updates: 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Arkansas, 33 total

RELATED: Sen. Cotton releases COVID-19 response plan to give cash directly to families, businesses

RELATED: Small Ark. businesses can apply for up to $2M loan if affected by coronavirus measures