People in Arkansas with disabilities now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson opened vaccine eligibility for even more groups of people this week, allowing people with disabilities to get in line.

"I'm excited because I haven't seen my sister in a long time," Hayden Christie said.

Hayden Christie and Katie Gregg both lined up at Rock Region Metro Wednesday to finally get their first COVID-19 shot.

"It didn't hurt at all and I didn't really feel anything," Katie said.

Both have autism, making them eligible for the vaccine in phase 1B. It's a big relief for both.

"I'm looking forward to volunteering at UAMS again when this is all over," Katie said.

Carla Gregg is Katie's mom. Seeing her not be able to go about her normal routine this past year has been tough.

"She was at home for nine months without seeing a soul," Gregg said. "It's been really hard not to be able to go to her program, volunteer at UAMS."

Getting her vaccinated is the first step towards normalcy.

"COVID has been super hard on families with kids with disabilities," Gregg said.

Many programs for people with disabilities are closed or not operating how they used to.

"So, if they don't have a job or employment, then they're just sitting at home. They don't have anything to do," Gregg said.

That's why Gregg said getting them into the early vaccination phase is important. It helps get them out safely again.

"I personally know a couple of families who have not even been able to leave the house because they can't make them keep their masks on," she said.

For Katie, she's most excited to see her friends again.