Arkansas woman on transplant list receives new liver, credits COVID-19 vaccine

After being diagnosed with liver disease, Tara Farris's journey on the organ transplant list has been made more difficult with COVID-19 impacts in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waves of COVID-19 cases have impacted nearly every facet of hospital procedures, including organ donation in Arkansas.

While cases are trending on the decline, hundreds of COVID-19 patients— largely unvaccinated— still add complications to procedures at UAMS hospital-wide, including the process of getting an organ transplant.

Due to advanced liver disease, Tara Farris knows that process all too well. She has had to follow strict precautions while on the transplant list.

"If you want to come see me, you have to be vaccinated, you have to have your shot, you have to wear a mask."

But Farris's liver donation doesn't just depend on her precautions, UAMS doctor Lyle Burdine points out something that may sound obvious, has actually caused complications.

"Before they come in, we've got to make sure that donors don't have COVID," Dr. Burdine said.

"One to 500 Arkansans have died from COVID. So, you can imagine that there are donors that test positive or end up dying from the disease."

This concern is on top of already strained hospital resources such as staffing, extra room, and making sure organ donation patients don't come in contact with the COVID-19 positive patients.

Despite the hurdles, UAMS has been able to work hard and keep transplant wait times relatively low. Including Farris's.

When she first got the call, she didn't believe it. "They were like, 'no, it's your liver.' And I was like, 'oh my gosh,' and so I was so excited."

And last week, Farris didn't just get a new liver, but a new lease on life.

"Now I can hopefully be able to live to have kids and grandkids," she said.

Farris hopes cases will keep going down, making the transplant process easier for everyone in need.

"I would highly recommend people to get vaccinated. I mean, it could save someone's life. I mean, it saved my life."

Farris is expected to go home within the next couple of days. With her immune system severely suppressed, she's planning to stay home, recuperate and keep following strict COVID-19 prevention measures for the time being.

Dr. Burdine said that as research develops, he hopes they will be able to expand donor eligibility.