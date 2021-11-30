Arkansas reported 1,044 new positive COVID-19 cases, highest since September

Arkansas reported 1,044 new positive COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas reported 1,044 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The highest number we have had since September in a 24 hour period.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 528,838 (+1,044)

Active cases: 5,688 (+335)

Total deaths: 8,667 (+12)

Hospitalized: 409 (+19)

On ventilators: 73 (+8)

Fully vaccinated: 1,443,498 (+2,957)

There were also 12 more deaths reported. Over 1.4 million people have been fully vaccinated in the state. A total of 8,667 Arkansans have died due to the virus.

The state's positivity rate is at 9.1%.

The governor said in his weekly press conference that there is not enough information on the omicron variant to make decisions for the state of Arkansas.

"It is important that we stick with our strategy in Arkansas, which is getting as many vaccinations as we can," Gov. Hutchinson said.

Hospitalizations are also up 20 percent from this time last week, as there are now 409 patients hospitalized.