Deciphering how COVID-19 deaths are reported in Arkansas

The state's lead epidemiologist explains how they arrive at the sad tally of people who died because of the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It is one of the basic, foundational data points in the barrage of numbers sent out every day of the pandemic: how many people lost their lives?

The ever-rising toll makes it clear the dangers inherent when a respiratory virus can spread easily, but it has gotten hard to tell just how dangerous because the gravest statistic isn't apparent right away.

As arguments fire up on social media over how deaths are counted, we asked the state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha for help explaining recent new classifications the Arkansas Department of Health is using, beginning with a basic number: How many people have died because they caught the coronavirus?

"Today, 1,197 deaths are all of the Covid-19 deaths in Arkansas that the Arkansas Department of Health is aware of," the doctor said Monday.

They included 15 new reports from the past 24 hours, which came on the heels of zero reports the day before.

Dr. Dillaha explains that many of those people may have been very ill with something else. Health officials need to keep track of those deaths even if the virus wasn't the single biggest cause of death.

That process starts with an opinion put on a very important document.

"The way we count the deaths in Arkansas is if it's listed on the death certificate," Dr. Dillaha said.

That means nearly every time someone with medical training or experience handling the deceased will be beginning the process of keeping track of that fatal case.

A coroner, medical examiner, or a certified hospice nurse will list a cause of death and usually will be aware of whether the person had the disease.

But that educated or informed opinion is just the starting point.

"Death reporting is a lengthy process," Dr. Dillaha said. "In this day and age when immediate numbers are asked for, it's not always possible to provide those."

So those numbers we get every day don't reflect events in the last 24 hours, and lately, the numbers reflect efforts to go back and check the data again. Our numbers rose in the last few weeks to some of the highest marks of the pandemic, but not because of any surge in sick patients.

The ADH has been matching previous cases to death certificates by cross-referencing two databases.

"We're able to compare those two, and sometimes we find people who died that we didn't know about in our database," Dr. Dillaha said.

When those retroactive searches combined with new efforts to identify fatalities where a positive test result never turned up, it led to a spike in more than 137 new death reports on one day.

Critics point to those days as portraying the virus as running rampant through the state, but doctors like Dillaha say this is the best way to get a true sense of how much the disease has spread.

She admits she was surprised to find so many possible cases.

On the other hand, the health department also looked back for people who were positive but died in some way clearly unrelated to having the disease, like in a car crash.

Dr. Dillaha doesn't expect new reports of both probable and non-COVID deaths to come in bunches anymore, but she says the department will continue to periodically cross-check the databases.

As cases potentially rise now that we are two weeks removed from Labor Day weekend and more positive results emerge from the return to school, Dr. Dillaha is focused on what she expects could be dangerous days ahead.

"My real concern is the number of people in the hospital right now," she said.