Atkins superintendent dies due to complications of COVID-19

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved superintendent, Jody Jenkins, passed away early this morning due to complications of COVID. Our first and foremost concern is his wife Kristi and children Ryan, Jackie and son-in-law Brandon. Above all he was a loving husband and father. We are comforted to know he is in his eternal home. He was a graduate of Atkins High School and was able to return home in 2019 to lead the Atkins School District which he considered his dream job. He loved the community, he loved his school, and he adored all of the students. Please join us in praying for his family."