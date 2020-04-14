ATLANTA — A woman allegedly approached a group of four children, coughed on them and said "corona," potentially as part of a kind of social media challenge, according to Atlanta Police.

The incident occurred on April 5, police said. They are now asking for help identifying the woman.

According to police, the woman approached the four children outdoors at Atlantic Station. All four are siblings, and part of a family of six who have been routinely exercising outdoors at Atlantic Station during the pandemic.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia: More than 500 deaths and 14K confirmed cases

Police said she purposefully coughed on them, said "corona," and laughed, before walking away. The parents lost sight of her before they could confront her.

Police added the woman was holding up her phone and possibly taking video of the act as part of some kind of social media challenge.

The department is asking anyone with information on the woman to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to her arrest and indictment.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

Don't fall for these COVID-19 scams

Tracking COVID-19: Georgia Coronavirus Interactive map

The IRS is now depositing coronavirus stimulus checks | Here's what you need to know