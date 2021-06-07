Baptist Health hosting Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics through June

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health will be offering several drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout June.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered for free via appointment only to those who are 18 years of age or older.
A photo ID will need to be provided and you can schedule an appointment between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for any of the following dates by calling (501) 202-1540.
Vaccine Clinic at 10117 Kanis Road in Little Rock:
- Thursday, June 3
- Tuesday, June 8
- Thursday, June 10
- Tuesday, June 15
- Thursday, June 17
- Tuesday, June 22
Baptist Health is also partnering with the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) to hold vaccine clinics at Pulaski County library locations.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered between 9:30 a.m. and noon at the following mobile clinics:
- Wednesday, June 2, at Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 Chester St. in Little Rock
- Wednesday, June 9, at the Main Library, 100 Rock St. in Little Rock
- Monday, June 14, at Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road in Little Rock
- Wednesday, June 16, at Esther DeWitt Nixon Library, 703 W. Main St. in Jacksonville
- Monday, June 21, at Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road in Little Rock
- Wednesday, June 23, at Oley E. Rooker Library, 11 Otter Creek Court in Little Rock