Baptist Health hosting Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics through June

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health will be offering several drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout June.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered for free via appointment only to those who are 18 years of age or older.

A photo ID will need to be provided and you can schedule an appointment between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for any of the following dates by calling (501) 202-1540.

Vaccine Clinic at 10117 Kanis Road in Little Rock:

Thursday, June 3

Tuesday, June 8

Thursday, June 10

Tuesday, June 15

Thursday, June 17

Tuesday, June 22

Baptist Health is also partnering with the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) to hold vaccine clinics at Pulaski County library locations.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered between 9:30 a.m. and noon at the following mobile clinics: