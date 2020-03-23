ARKANSAS, USA — The Baptist Health System will open screening sites for those with coronavirus symptoms in Malvern, Little Rock, Stuttgart and Heber Springs in addition to their Conway site that has been opened for over a week.

If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, here are a list of locations that can offer guidance:

Arkadelphia

What: Drive-thru screening location for Clark County residents

Where: Parking lot of Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley, 10 Montgomery Drive

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (until further notice.)

Note: If you have symptoms (fever, dry cough, exhaustion, body aches) call ahead to (870) 245-2198 and schedule an appointment for the drive-thru screening clinic. Do not arrive without scheduling an appointment.

Conway

What: Triage where medical personnel will medically screen patients. Patients will be treated and billed as if it were an emergency room visit.

Where: Front area of the hospital's Emergency DepartmentBaptist Health-Conway has set up a triage in the front area of the hospital's Emergency Department.

When: 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Heber Springs

What: Drive-thru screening location for Cleburne County residents

Where: Baptist Health-Heber Springs back parking lot on 1800 Bypass Road.

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. until Friday, March 27.

Note: If you have symptoms (fever, dry cough, exhaustion, body aches) call ahead to (501) 887-3279 and schedule an appointment for the drive-thru screening clinic. Do not arrive without scheduling an appointment.

Little Rock

What: Triage where medical personnel will medically screen patients. Patients will be treated and billed as if it were an emergency room visit.

Where: Medical Towers II in the Baptist Health-Little Rock parking deck as an extension of the Emergency Department.

When: 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Malvern

What: Drive-thru screening location for Hot Spring County residents

Where: Baptist Health-Hot Spring County on 2204 Sullenberger Ave.

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

Note: If you have symptoms (fever, dry cough, exhaustion, body aches) call ahead to (501) 413-9106 and schedule an appointment for the drive-thru screening clinic. Do not arrive without scheduling an appointment.

Stuttgart

What: Drive-thru screening location for Arkansas County residents

Where: Parking lot of Baptist Health Medical Clinic at 1609 N. Medical Drive.

When: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

Note: If you have symptoms (fever, dry cough, exhaustion, body aches) call ahead to (870) 673-7211 and schedule an appointment for the drive-thru screening clinic. Do not arrive without scheduling an appointment.

For more details on Baptist Health's response to COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus, including visitor restrictions at hospitals, access to care, education and screen sites, click here.

