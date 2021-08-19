Baptist Health offering third dose of Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health is offering a free third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients.
Appointments can be made via MyChart at most Baptist Health's primary clinics or medical centers in Little Rock, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Heber Springs, and Stuttgart.
You can also make an appointment by calling 1-888-BAPTIST.
You'll need to bring your vaccine card. This version of the third dose is only for Pfizer recipients.
Patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days ago and who fall under criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are eligible.
The CDC classifies eligible recipients as those who:
Are in active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
Have received a transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy
Have received CAR-T cell therapy or a stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
Are undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids and other pharmaceuticals that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory