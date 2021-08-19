Baptist Health offering third dose of Pfizer vaccine to immunocompromised

To get the third dose, you'll need to bring your vaccine card. This version of the third dose is only for Pfizer recipients.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health is offering a free third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients.

Appointments can be made via MyChart at most Baptist Health's primary clinics or medical centers in Little Rock, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Heber Springs, and Stuttgart.

You can also make an appointment by calling 1-888-BAPTIST.

You'll need to bring your vaccine card. This version of the third dose is only for Pfizer recipients.

Patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days ago and who fall under criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are eligible.

The CDC classifies eligible recipients as those who: