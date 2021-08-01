Arkansas bars sue Gov., health department over COVID-19 regulations

Bars, restaurants and clubs that sell alcohol in Arkansas have had to close at 11 p.m. since November due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many Arkansas bar owners have filed a lawsuit against Governor Asa Hutchinson, Dr. Jose Romero with the Arkansas Department of Health, and Director of Alcohol Beverage Control Doralee Chandler over COVID-19 regulations in the state forcing bars and restaurants to close early.

On Nov. 19, 2020, State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero issued a directive that bars had to close at 11 p.m. This decision came after Gov. Hutchinson stated in a press conference that decisions to restrict businesses should be "data-driven." The state extended the 11 p.m. directive until Feb. 3, 2021.

The lawsuit was filed in Pulaski County by attorney Gary Barnett. Most of the bars are located on or near Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Bars were allowed to stay open until 2:00 a.m. before COVID-19 restrictions were set in place.

The lawsuit states that the bars and restaurants will "suffer irreparable harm if the orders continue to be enforced."

The following bars are listed on the lawsuit:

Stir of Fayetteville

Shotz

Yee-Hawg

The Piano Bar

Cannibal & Craft

Sideways

Pinpoint

Kingfish

C4 Night club and Lounge

Maxines Taproom

Ryleighs

Boar's Nest BBQ

On the Mark

Van and Company

Smoke & Barrell

Crossroads Tavern

Bugsy's

The Amendment

Buster Bellys

Los Bobos

West End