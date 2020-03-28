BELMONT, N.C. — A Belmont man has been charged with a misdemeanor public health violation after police say he coughed on a Walmart customer and stated he had coronavirus. It happened at the Belmont Walmart off Wilkinson Boulevard

Robert Heffner Jr., 26, was arrested Friday night and is expected to have a first court appearance on Monday.

Officials said on the arrest report that Heffner "knew or should have known" that his actions could create fear or anxiety for those around him.

