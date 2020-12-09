Beloved Arkansas mother, grandmother dies from COVID-19

Margaret thought she was having a stroke, so her family took her to the ER. Instead, she had COVID-19. And that was the last time anyone got to see her.

EL PASO, Ark. — Even one death from COVID-19 is too many.

A family in El Paso, Arkansas feels the same after their beloved mother and grandmother died from the virus.

Eighty-four year old Margaret Bryant died August 20. She tested positive for coronavirus August 8.

Her sister-in-law reached out to share with you all how much she was loved and how quickly the virus can change and take lives.

She also shared that Margaret was simply amazing, selfless, and would do anything for anyone.

Her family says she was hard-headed and strong-willed -- independent until the day she got sick. And so honest, she would turn in a $100 bill to the lost and found.

She loved her life with the utmost integrity a person could have and she loved her family.

A family that is now heartbroken that she is gone.

They tell us this was so unexpected and want people to know how much heartache coronavirus has brought.