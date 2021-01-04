Benton School District one of first in Arkansas to not require masks on campus

While some parents say the choice relieves anxiety for their kids, other parents aren't so happy with the decision.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton School District is one of the first in the state to announce they will not require masks on campus.

It comes after the board decided on it Wednesday night following the governor's announcement Tuesday.

This means students and staff can choose to wear a mask or not on campus.

"They were really excited this morning getting out of the car and not having to wear a mask,” said Britany Burns, parent of a Benton student.

Burns said her children asked to toss their masks now that they don't have to wear them to school.

She is one parent who’s thankful the district is now giving her kids the choice.

"For my kids, it caused a lot of anxiety not being able to see faces, not knowing who people are. I think they just made them feel really uncomfortable. They’ve had a lot of anxiety this year. They've always loved school and this year it's just been so chaotic,” said Burns.

But others aren't so happy.

People sounded off on the district's social media pages saying they were disappointed.

"At the end of the day, you are going to get both sides. You aren't going to make the entire community happy, but our school board and our leadership decided that this is the best decision at this time for our students and staff members,” said Isabella Bradley, spokesperson for Benton Schools.

The district said every staff member has had the opportunity to get a vaccine, and the majority of them are now fully vaccinated.

But, Bradley said if some parents feel uncomfortable, the virtual school option is still open.

"Parents have always had the choice to keep their student home and be virtual, and that will continue through the rest of the school year,” said Bradley.

Burns remains hopeful that her children aren't bullied for their choice not to wear a mask.

"It just gives them more ammo to bully kids for not wearing a mask or wearing one,” said Burns.

"The district is also planning a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 16 and up.

Parents should be getting a survey with information on that this week.