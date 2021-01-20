Benton schools launch electronic COVID-19 screening form to better detect cases

"We made it easy for all Benton Panthers to figure it out, whether you are a student or a staff member. You'll be able to report it online."

BENTON, Ark. — The goal right now for all public school districts across the state is to keep kids in the classroom.

Here in central Arkansas, the Benton School District is better detecting COVID-19 before it spreads.

"A lot of times this happens over the weekend,” said Isabella Bradley, Benton Schools' spokesperson. “You think that you or your student might have COVID-19 and you are seeing those symptoms."

With just a few clicks, parents, students, and staff can fill out an electronic screening form that Benton schools recently launched.

It’s easily available by a portable device.

It's not just an ordinary screening. The district said it's very detailed, but can be completed quickly.

"We made it easy for all Benton Panthers to figure it out, whether you are a student or a staff member. You'll be able to report it online," Bradley explained.

The questionnaire covers all bases about your location, when you began getting COVID-19 symptoms, and which sports you've participated in.

Once submitted, the results go directly to the school nurse, which alerts them who may have been in direct contact with the COVID-19 patient.

"And then you get a call from our nurse and she is able to monitor that through the weekend, as well,” said Bradley.

Benton Schools learned this COVID-19 detection process worked for other schools in different parts of the state. They adopted the idea in hopes that with better tracking results, they'll keep more kids in the classroom.

"Getting ahead of that curve, knowing a student has it, we can encourage them to stay home and get tested from the get-go, versus having someone come to school with what they might think could be symptoms and then infecting other kids,” said Bradley.