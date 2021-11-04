Benton COVID vaccine clinics focusing on minority groups

"I know it's not a specific community, but it's open for them, no questions asked, they just come here, they don't have ID, that's not a problem."

BENTON, Ark. — Vaccine hesitancy is a heavily covered topic, and for good reason. It's why many of those in minority populations feel unsure or even unsafe when it comes to getting their shot.

"It's easy to say it, but it's hard in the sense that I know that... they don't believe it," Melissa Lozano, a translator at a clinic in Benton, said.

It's why partnerships like the one in Benton on Saturday happened. Saline Health Systems, in partnership with West Side Pharmacy, Smith-Caldwell Pharmacy, and the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association set out to vaccinate as many people as possible in the Black and Latinx communities in Benton.

"We shop at the same stores, we go to the same restaurants to eat, you know," Zack Haley, the Pharmacist-in-charge at West Side Pharmacy said. "You can't separate everybody out, we're all the same."

It's a thought echoed by the CEO of the Saline Health System, Michael Stewart.

"At some point we're all gonna realize, we're all in this together if we wanna be successful," he said. "And so that's why it's so important, and Saline County, we have an initiative called 'Better Together,' and we are much better together."

Another barrier to getting these communities vaccinated is fear of not getting a shot, or not one being available.

Lozano says that's not an issue.

"It's very important because, I know there have been several, but this is the first one that's offering," she said. "I know it's not a specific community, but it's open for them, no questions asked, they just come here, they don't have ID, that's not a problem."

And that's a big part of today's event. Getting to everyone, whether they have the means or not, was a common theme among the staff today.

"It's everything, if we're not able to provide for everyone in our community, then there's always the potential of taking a back step," Haley said.

For one member of the Latinx community who got her shot today, she said she was scared at first, but says she's feeling confident now that she's had her shot.

Irma Ibarra spoke to THV11 through a translator, Roxana Segovia. Ibarra says she encourages all members of her community to get their shot.