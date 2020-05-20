BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An email sent out to parents Wednesday (May 20) announced Bentonville Public Schools would be offering Virtual School for students K-12 this fall.

Parents will receive an email in July allowing them to decide if they want to choose traditional school or Virtual School if they don't feel comfortable sending their child back.

More details about Virtual School will be released in July.

Bentonville Public Schools have a district reopening task force, with parent and medical representation, that follow the directives of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health to reopen schools, if allowed, in the safest way possible.

RELATED: Local SRO's keep student connections

RELATED: No pay raises budgeted for Fort Smith Public School teachers in 2020-21 year