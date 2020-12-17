Bryant special education teacher, cheer coach dies from COVID-19, according to family

"It is with much sadness we announce the loss of a member of our Hornet family, Jamie Sheffield. Ms. Sheffield was an outstanding Bryant teacher and coach who cared very deeply for her students. Ms. Sheffield believed and lived her motto: “To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world”. Ms. Sheffield was a much loved special education teacher at Bethel Middle School. She will be remembered as a kind soul who celebrated the uniqueness of each student. Ms. Sheffield served as cheer coach since the opening of Bethel Middle School, but she was so much more than a coach to her girls. She was devoted to her cheer team, building strong relationships with both the cheerleaders and their families. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends, co-workers and students. We will all miss Ms. Sheffield very much as our school community grieves her loss. To help students and colleagues, the district will have counselors available at the school."