Cabot Public Schools offer online option for on-site students this week

With so many bus drivers, teachers, and students in quarantine, providing a 'work from home' option for the rest of the week seemed like the best decision.

CABOT, Ark — Districts across the state are constantly having to adjust their plans as COVID-19 cases impact their schools.

This week, Cabot Public Schools are giving on-site students the option to work from home Wednesday and Thursday.

Cabot Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Thurman said it wasn't a hard decision to make.

"Schools are a subset of society, so when numbers go up in our community, they go up in our schools and Cabot is no different," he said.

That number increase really started to take its toll on the district at the beginning of the week, according to Thurman.

"We knew that if Monday was a challenging day, we could only imagine what Thursday and Friday... what was going to happen with that," he said.

Thurman watched closely as the number of his staff members who were out for COVID-related reasons grew, as well as, the amount of students in quarantine.

"We were over 15 classes short yesterday. We had to move people around to cover classrooms because there was not enough substitutes," he said.

As of Tuesday, 64 staff members couldn't come to school because of COVID-related reasons and a little over 200 students are currently in quarantine.

But Thurman said that's not his district's largest hurdle.

"Our biggest challenge right now, to be honest with you, is bus drivers. We have over 10 bus drivers out right now for COVID-related reasons," he said.

To run a daily morning route, the district needs 92 bus drivers ready to roll and Thurman said even though 10 may not sound like a huge number, the impact is.

"Right now we're really stretched, especially in the area of bus drivers and in the area of classroom teachers," he said.

Thurman said combining all these factors together, the district announced on Monday some changes to the schedule.

"We went ahead and made the decision early on to transition Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week to a virtual format," he said.

The district is still providing on-site instruction for the rest of the week, so if a student needs to come to school they can.

But Thurman said this gives them an option to pivot to online and hopefully relieve some of the district's staffing challenges.

"We felt like being able to allow the option for kids to stay home for the remainder of the week and still continue with learning, we could consolidate classes and operate much more efficiently," he said.