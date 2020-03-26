CLEVELAND — As the weather starts warming up and mosquitoes begin making their return, some viewers have been asking: Is it possible for mosquitoes to spread the coronavirus?

3News' senior health correspondent Monica Robins got the answer from Dr. Heidi Gullet with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

"At this point, it appears to be person-to-person spread through airborne," Dr. Gullet explained. "Those would be on surfaces or droplets that we spread with each other through respiratory secretion. At this point we don’t feel this is vector-borne through a mosquito."

For that reason, keep practicing that key advice of washing your hands.

