TEMPLE, Ga. — A Carroll County Fire Rescue deputy chief has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a post on social media.
On Aug. 9, the county said Tommy Hopson was "in the battle of his life with this terrible illness."
The Temple Police Department, where he was a long-time resident, announced Monday on Facebook that Hopson's "battle with Covid has come to an end and our Lord God has called him home."
Hopson had been with the fire department since 1990. He was just promoted in November.
Across the metro two other fire departments are mourning losses. A firefighter and U.S. Army veteran also died from complications due to COVID-19. Barrow County firefighter and EMT Tim Watson died Sunday, the department announced. In Hall County, a former Marine, FAO Shaun Stringer, died. The cause of his death is unknown.