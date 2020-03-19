LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The hallways of Catholic High School for Boys are noticeably empty. Even so, the school day continues.

"Without question, there is no substitute for students and teachers being in the same room and working together. There's just no substitute for that," principal Steve Straessle said. "But when that is not possible, what we are doing is pretty darn good."

According to Straessle, the school has been gradually implementing more technology into normal instruction -- a process that was expedited in recent weeks.

"When the CDC recommendations came out two or three weeks ago that there would be school disruptions and businesses would be disrupted and so forth, we sped up the transition we were going through anyway," he said.

Amid the closure of their campus, Catholic High's 725 students are still expected "in class" from 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

"It looks like a real Catholic High school day transported to individual living rooms," Straessle said.

Teachers are posting recorded lectures and hosting mandatory video conferences with their classes. Students can interact and ask questions through Google Classroom.

There's event time allotted for lunch and physical activity.

"A PE teacher is having all of his boys exercise at the same time," Straessle said with a smile.

PE students complete bicycle crunches on a live video conference

Catholic High School for Boys

The school is also streaming Mass live on Facebook every morning, and sending out daily video announcements via email.

"[For] some of the kids school is their stability and Catholic High is their anchor, their rock, and that's an important thing for them," Straessle said.

That's why he believes students need the structure they're used to during these uncertain times.

"We are going to come out on the other end of this and it is vital that our kids in our community are prepared for that," he said.

Straessle said he hopes Catholic High School can reopen on March 30 following Spring Break. In the event that's not possible, he said staff is prepared to continue virtual instruction.

Straessle praised the collaborative efforts of private and public schools in Little Rock.

A teacher from Catholic High School for Boys meets virtually with a student during the extended Coronavirus closure.

Catholic High School for Boys