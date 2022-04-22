CDC: COVID was 3rd leading cause of death in US again for 2021

The CDC report comes on the heels of 2021 being named the deadliest year in U.S. history, with COVID-19 as the main reason for the increase in deaths.

The provisional data from 2021 showed heart disease claimed about 693,000 lives, all forms of cancer claimed just over 605,000 lives and COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for around 415,000 American deaths last year.

According to the report, COVID-19 was listed as a contributing cause of death for around another 45,000 deaths from January-December 2021.

In total, there were 3.465 million deaths last year, or about 80,000 more than 2020's record-setting total.

Early last year, some experts were optimistic that 2021 would not be as bad as the first year of the pandemic — partly because effective COVID-19 vaccines had finally become available.

But research and data showed that wasn't the case.

COVID-19 was associated with around 460,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2021, up from more than 375,000 the year before. Experts have blamed the increase on the emergence of new coronavirus variants and an unexpectedly large numbers of Americans who refused to get vaccinated or were hesitant to wear masks.