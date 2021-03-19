CDC launches new social distancing recommendation for elementary kids

The new strategy recommends elementary students remain at least 3-feet apart, no matter the level of community spread.

ARKANSAS, USA — The CDC has come up with a new distancing strategy for elementary kids.

It now recommends elementary students remain at least three feet apart in classrooms instead of six feet where mask-use is universal, regardless if community spread is low, moderate, or high.

At Westbrook Elementary in Haskell, they say this won’t change much for the remainder of this school year, but it is a sign of hope.

"We are feeling really good about the things that we are doing that's making a difference to keep our students and teachers safe,” said Meghann Donaldson, Westbrook principal.

For now, Westbrook Elementary students will remain six feet apart while in their classrooms.

Donaldson said it's been nearly a month since the district has had a positive COVID-19 case and about 70% of the district's staff are fully vaccinated.

They want to keep that momentum going.

"We will be closely watching the guidelines, and as things open up, we will be ready to have people return to campus and allow our students to work in groups again,” said Donaldson. "We are reassured that we are moving in a direction that we can return to some of those activities where students are able to really collaborate and work together."

The same three foot distancing recommendations apply for middle and high school students unless community spread is at high risk.

Then, the older students should remain six feet apart.