Champion roller skater from Benton dies after hard fought battle with COVID-19

BENTON, Ark. — We continue to share the stories of the Arkansans who have died from COVID-19 because many loved ones tell us they don't want their deaths to become a statistic for the history books.

Here at THV11, we remember them. And we want tell you about Edward Eason.

Eason died earlier this week after a hard fought battle with COVID-19.

By day, Eason delivered pharmaceuticals to hospitals, but he'll be remembered for so much more.

His heartbroken family says Eason was a champion roller skater and coached many students.

He spent many years managing local skating rinks.

We're told Eason will be missed for his huge smile, funny jokes, and his talent for karaoke.

But most of all, they will miss the love he had for his family.

Edward Eason was 70 years old.

