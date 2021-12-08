CHI St. Vincent to require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov.

CHI St. Vincent announced Thursday, the regional health network will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — CHI St. Vincent announced Thursday that the regional health network will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021, as hospitalizations continue to rise across the state.

The announcement includes physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and any others that care for patients within CHI St. Vincent facilities.

"As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues and those in our communities. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment," the statement reads.

CHI St. Vincent stated that despite the requirement, exemptions in regards to medical and religious reasons are available to employees who qualify.

"Throughout the pandemic, CHI St. Vincent has implemented a broad range of safety measures to be able to continue providing essential health care services to everyone in our communities, including those battling life-threatening COVID-19 infections."

The health network also requires the flu vaccine.

Arkansas has continued to see a surge in COVID-19 cases as the number of patients in hospitals was at a record high for the third day in a row on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The record high number of people in the hospital Wednesday was 1,446, with limiting ICU bed capacity for those with and without the virus.