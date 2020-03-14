Jack Ma, founder of the Chinese tech giant Alibaba, says his foundation will donate 500,000 COVID-19 testing kits and 1 million masks to the U.S.

"Drawing from my own country's experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in prevent the spread of the virus," Ma said in a statement Friday on Twitter. "At this moment, we can't beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons."

Ma said the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have already donated items to Japan, South Korea, Italy Iran and Spain, and he hopes the latest donation will help Americans fight against the pandemic.

