LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of Wednesday, May 6, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,611 positive cases.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

On Friday, Gov. Hutchinson announced a plan to reopen hair salons and barbershops. We learned on Thursday that gyms will be able to open up starting on Monday, May 4, followed by restaurants the following Monday, May 11.

Key facts to know:

3,611 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

59,995 total tests

56,384 negative test results

87 reported deaths

69 currently hospitalized

2,123 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Wednesday, May 6

8 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the state-wide COVID-19 numbers, confirming a total of 3,611 positive cases throughout the state, which is a 48 case jump since this afternoon's press briefing.

