Coronavirus updates: 392 new confirmed cases, nearly 1,300 total deaths

Arkansas has reported a total of 83,698 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began on March 11th.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas has seen a total of 2,696 confirmed cases reported in the first four days of October and 55 reported deaths.

While Governor Asa Hutchinson has said he doesn't like seeing an increase in the amount of confirmed cases, he said "high testing volume is vital to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus."

Key facts to know:

83,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

3,732 probable cases

6,186 active cases

736 active probable cases

1,299 reported deaths

148 probable deaths

524 hospitalizations

93 on ventilators

76,204 recoveries

Monday, October 5th

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 392 new confirmed cases, 25 new probable cases, 21 more confirmed deaths and one probable death.

A total of 6,305 PCR tests and 845 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

Gov. Hutchinson said the amount of hospitalizations is "too high" and that "more cases leads to increased hospitalizations."

"While it is manageable, it's important to slow the spread of this virus to keep people out of the hospital because of COVID-19," he said.