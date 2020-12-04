Key updates for Sunday, April 12, 2020:

South Korea reported 32 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

Venezuela’s president extended its nationwide quarantine.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States was more than 529,000 just after midnight ET on Sunday, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 20,600 deaths in the U.S. and 32,000 recoveries.

The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world. About half of the deaths happened in New York state, but concern is growing over the spread of the virus into the nation’s heartland. Hot spots are appearing in the Midwest, including nursing home deaths in Indiana and Iowa and deaths at the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Globally, confirmed infections have risen above 1.77 million. There were more than 108,000 deaths and 404,000 recoveries worldwide.

Japanese health care facilities stretched thin

Japanese health care facilities are getting stretched thin amid a surge in coronavirus patients.

The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine, representing such professionals, issued a joint statement recently warning about a “collapse of emergency medicine,” which may lead to the collapse of medicine overall.

The statement said many hospitals were turning away people rushed by ambulance, including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries. Some people who were turned away later turned out to have the coronavirus.

Masks and surgical gowns were running short, the statement said.

Japan has nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases and about 100 deaths, but the numbers are growing. The government has declared a state of emergency, asking people to stay home.

South Korea continues downtrend in new cases

South Korea reported 32 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, a continued downward trend in new infections in the country.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Sunday the additional cases increased the country’s total to 10,512.

It says 7,368 of them have been recovered and released from quarantine and that 13,788 are under tests to determine whether they’ve contracted the virus.

The center says that South Korea’s death toll from the coronavirus increased by three to 214.

Venezuela extends quarantine additional 30 days

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro has extended a nationwide quarantine for another 30 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the crisis-stricken South American nation.

Maduro announced the measure Saturday, the same day a fourth shipment of medical supplies arrived from China to fight the virus. So far officials say 175 people in Venezuela have fallen ill and nine have died from the virus.

Medical workers say Venezuela is vulnerable given the rampant malnutrition and poor condition of hospitals that lack basic supplies such as soap and water. Once it was first detected, officials quickly ordered its 30 million residents to stay home, also suspending schools and international flights.

