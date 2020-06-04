CROWLEY, La. — A quick synopsis for anyone who hasn’t seen it – The Purge is about a dystopian America. The sadistic government institutes a 12-hour national holiday on which all crimes are allowed.

Robbery, rape and murder are all perfectly legal.

Of course, it’s just a work of heart-pumping fiction, but police officers in Louisiana decided to make one memorable part of the film a reality – the siren. In the movie, it’s the chilling sound that’s broadcast everywhere to signify the start and end of the purge.

In Crowley, Louisiana last week, the police department used it to kick off the parish’s coronavirus curfew.

KATC reports officers drove around town blaring the siren on their loudspeakers. Naturally, some people who’ve see the movie were a bit unnerved.

Y’all if Shreveport plays this sound (if we get a curfew), my anxiety will not survive. These crazies will think it’s actually the Purge. Crowley is wilding out. I’m glad I moved lol. Posted by Adam John Schexnayder on Thursday, April 2, 2020

News4Jax says the department did warn people it would use a siren to signal the start of the curfew, but according to KATC, that didn’t stop more than 500 angry comments from pouring in on Facebook. The reaction even spilled over to the sheriff’s office.

“We were not involved in the use of the 'Purge Siren' and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose. Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police … not the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff K.P. Gibson posted.

