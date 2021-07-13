Virus hospitalizations rise above 600 in Arkansas, governor says

The state of Arkansas has seen 41 new hospitalizations within the last 24 hours.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Hutchinson reported the state of Arkansas has seen 41 new hospitalizations within the last 24 hours.

He said this should be of concern to unvaccinated Arkansans. "98.3% of those hospitalized since January were not vaccinated," he said.

The spike comes as the Delta variant causes numbers to reach pre-vaccine rollout numbers.

In addition to the spike in hospitalizations, there were 1,476 new positive cases, and 15 new deaths from the virus in Arkansas. The case spike also includes 98 of those on ventilators.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 358,949 ( +1,476 change from yesterday )

) Total active cases: 7,255 ( +879 )

) Total deaths: 5,948 ( +15 )

) Hospitalized: 606 ( +41 )

) On ventilators: 98 ( +4 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 1,017,180 (+2,236)