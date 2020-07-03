LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Even though there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Arkansas, the state is still feeling the impact.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has had to cut certain study abroad programs and now has to plan for the busy travel season of summer.

Some colleges around the country have cancelled all study abroad programs until August 2020.

Emily Bell, the Director of Study Abroad at UA Little Rock, said they are trying to make decisions with their students' best interests in mind.

"This is such a fluid and volatile situation that is literally changing hourly," she said.

Despite the fact that there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Arkansas, this widespread illness still keeps Bell up at night.

"There's meetings and conversations and 2 a.m. not being able to sleep and lots of thought that goes into the process," she said.

Bell said changes have already been made to their study abroad programs at the university.

"We followed guidance from the CDC, World Health Organization, and the state department and immediately cancelled all travel to China as soon as possible," she said.

The university is saying "no" to any programs that are in countries that are at a two or higher on the CDC travel warning.

Recently, Bell said they made the decision to cancel one of their Spring Break trips to Austria and had to bring home one student who was in Italy.

"We are gathering all the information and trying to make the best decision that leaves the minimal impact on the students with their health and safety first in mind," she said.

Bell said this outbreak has caused headaches and some financial burden on the university, but her major concern is what students could be missing out on if this continues into the summer.

"For these students that have been planning for this for seriously two to three years, it's heartbreaking to not get to provide that experience for them," she said.

That's why Bell said they are going to keep watching closely until they make any decisions about the once in a lifetime opportunities the students could experience in the coming summer months.

"It's just a day by day and we are waiting to see what happens, which is the hardest thing with this," she said.

UA Little Rock currently has nine students abroad in France, England, Spain, and Sweden.

Bell said they are communicating with these students constantly about staying safe and healthy.

