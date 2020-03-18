LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first presumptive positive coronavirus case in Northwest Arkansas was confirmed Wednesday morning by our Tegna affiliate KFSM.
KFSM reported that Washington County officials sent out a press release saying they were notified of the first presumptive positive test for COVID-19 in the county.
So far, the Arkansas Department of Health has reported 22 COVID-19 cases in the state, but Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to update the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
Key facts to know:
- 22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 41 people are under investigation
- 310 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance
- All public schools are closed until after Spring Break
Wednesday, March 18:
10:50 a.m.:
Officials in Washington County and the City of Fayetteville were notified that one of it residents had a presumptive positive COVID-19 test.
This is the first reported case in Northwest Arkansas.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Desha County
- Garland County
- Jefferson County
- Lincoln County
- Pulaski County
- Saline County
Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:
- For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616
- For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502
We will update the article with new information as it becomes available.
RELATED: 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 under investigation in Arkansas
RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Cases now in all 50 states and D.C., US death toll over 100