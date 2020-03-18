LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first presumptive positive coronavirus case in Northwest Arkansas was confirmed Wednesday morning by our Tegna affiliate KFSM.

KFSM reported that Washington County officials sent out a press release saying they were notified of the first presumptive positive test for COVID-19 in the county.

So far, the Arkansas Department of Health has reported 22 COVID-19 cases in the state, but Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to update the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Key facts to know:

22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

41 people are under investigation

310 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

Wednesday, March 18:

10:50 a.m.:

Officials in Washington County and the City of Fayetteville were notified that one of it residents had a presumptive positive COVID-19 test.

This is the first reported case in Northwest Arkansas.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Desha County

Garland County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pulaski County

Saline County

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616

For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502

We will update the article with new information as it becomes available.

