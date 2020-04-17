LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,781 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Gov. Hutchinson said there have been nearly 150,000 unemployment claims in Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commerce Secretary Mike Preston announced a new website for unemployment in Arkansas. The unemployment hotline hours have also been extended to six days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Key facts to know:
- 1,781 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 24,205 total tests
- 22,428 negative test results
- 38 reported deaths
- 719 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Sunday's press conference:
Sunday, April 19
1:30 p.m.:
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the total number of positive cases has reached 1,781 throughout the state.
The governor centered Sunday's press briefing on testing within the state's prison system. He said over 1,400 inmates have been tested and have gotten 634 results back with 348 of those being positive tests. That is almost 55 percent of the received tests being COVID-19 positive.
There have been two new deaths recorded since yesterday's update, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 40.
Dr. Nate Smith provided a breakdown of 1,781 positive cases:
- 88 currently hospitalized
- 25 on ventilators
- 237 health care workers
- 128 nursing home residents
- 40 deaths (1 included the state’s first front-line healthcare worker)
- 721 recovered
Saturday, April 18
8 p.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms there are now 1,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
2 p.m.
Dr. Dillaha confirms there are 230 positive inmates at Cummins, but no positive cases for the staff. The inmates and staff are now all wearing masks, making them, and providing them to other prisons across Arkansas.
1:50 p.m.
Governor Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.
The expectancy of the task force is for them to meet and discuss how they can expand their industries while keeping the public's health as a top priority.
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Dillaha provides a breakdown on the 1,739 cases in Arkansas.
- 998 active cases
- 703 recoveries
- 22 on ventilators
1:30 p.m.
Governor Hutchinson holds a press conference to provide an update on Arkansas's COVID-19 response. The new total of confirmed cases is 1,739 and 38 reported deaths. There are currently 86 hospitalizations.
The governor announced $10-million will be distributed to 27 hospitals across Arkansas. The grants will range from $250,000 to $500,000. UAMS will receive $500,000 for the support of telemedicine and telehealth.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
RELATED: Arkansas announces new website for unemployment benefits
RELATED: Navy identifies Fort Smith sailor who died of COVID-19
RELATED: Arkansas couple shares COVID-19 recovery story with President Trump, VP Pence