LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,781 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said there have been nearly 150,000 unemployment claims in Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston announced a new website for unemployment in Arkansas. The unemployment hotline hours have also been extended to six days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Key facts to know:

1,781 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

24,205 total tests

22,428 negative test results

38 reported deaths

719 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Sunday's press conference:

Sunday, April 19

1:30 p.m.:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the total number of positive cases has reached 1,781 throughout the state.

The governor centered Sunday's press briefing on testing within the state's prison system. He said over 1,400 inmates have been tested and have gotten 634 results back with 348 of those being positive tests. That is almost 55 percent of the received tests being COVID-19 positive.

There have been two new deaths recorded since yesterday's update, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 40.

Dr. Nate Smith provided a breakdown of 1,781 positive cases:

88 currently hospitalized

25 on ventilators

237 health care workers

128 nursing home residents

40 deaths (1 included the state’s first front-line healthcare worker)

721 recovered

Saturday, April 18

8 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health confirms there are now 1,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

2 p.m.

Dr. Dillaha confirms there are 230 positive inmates at Cummins, but no positive cases for the staff. The inmates and staff are now all wearing masks, making them, and providing them to other prisons across Arkansas.

1:50 p.m.

Governor Hutchinson announced he has signed an executive order for an Arkansas economic recovery task force. He said the state needs this sort of task force in order to lift some of the restrictions by May 4.

The expectancy of the task force is for them to meet and discuss how they can expand their industries while keeping the public's health as a top priority.

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Dillaha provides a breakdown on the 1,739 cases in Arkansas.

998 active cases

703 recoveries

22 on ventilators

1:30 p.m.

Governor Hutchinson holds a press conference to provide an update on Arkansas's COVID-19 response. The new total of confirmed cases is 1,739 and 38 reported deaths. There are currently 86 hospitalizations.

The governor announced $10-million will be distributed to 27 hospitals across Arkansas. The grants will range from $250,000 to $500,000. UAMS will receive $500,000 for the support of telemedicine and telehealth.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

